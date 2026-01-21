Azerbaijan says it agreed to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

MOSCOW: Azerbaijan said on on Wednesday that it had accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join his “Board of Peace”.

“Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to actively contribute to international cooperation, peace, and stability,” Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and reached a U.S.-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting Trump at the White House.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

Earlier, Pakistan and Turkey have also accepted an invitation to join the international Board of Peace aimed at achieving sustainable peace in Gaza, their Foreign Offices confirmed.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistan’s participation is being undertaken under the Gaza peace framework aligned with UN Security Council Resolution 2803. The government expressed hope that the Board of Peace would play a pivotal role in securing a permanent ceasefire, facilitating increased humanitarian assistance, and advancing post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza.

The move from Pakistan came after Turkey had expressed its consent to join the global Board of Peace, becoming a key member in efforts to support sustainable peace in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed.

According to a spokesperson, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will sign the Board of Peace agreement on January 22 in Switzerland, marking the country’s formal commitment to the initiative.