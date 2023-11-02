Azerbaijan’s first direct flight touches down in Islamabad

KARACHI: The national airline of Azerbaijan – Azal – has started its flight operation to Pakistan, after which the first direct flight from Baku touched down in Islamabad on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Azerbaijan’s national airline – AZAL – commenced direct flights to Pakistan, while an inaugural flight from Azerbaijan, comprising 100 passengers, landed at Islamabad airport.

On arrival, the authorities at Islamabad airport saluted the inaugural flight from Baku, Azerbaijan, with a water cannon and a cake-cutting ceremony was held with the Airline staff along with CAA Additional DG AVM Taimur Asghar as well as Azerbaijan Embassy Deputy head of mission.

Aftab Gilani, the Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager of Islamabad extended a warm welcome to the passengers, marking a significant milestone in the ever-strengthening ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan airline will launch weekly two flights for Islamabad,” Gillani said.

Aftab Gilani, the Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager of Islamabad Airport is optimistic about the prospects for the future. “Besides the evident boost in the aviation sector, we anticipate substantial growth in tourism and trade between our two nations. This new connectivity will open doors to greater opportunities and exchanges for both countries,” he stated.

He noted that this expansion of flight operations would not only enhance the travel experience for passengers but also contribute to the growth of foreign exchange.

He maintained that Azerbaijan’s flight operations were the 22nd airline to commence operations at Islamabad International Airport.