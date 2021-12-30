Azfar Rehman rubbishes divorce rumors

Pakistani actor, Azfar Rehman denied all the rumors of separation from his wife, Fiya in a recent interview.

The handsome hunk of the Pakistani drama industry, Azfar talked about his personal life in a recent interview with ‘Something Haute’. While responding to the rumors of separation, Azfar was quick to disprove all such allegations to host, Aamna Haider.

‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ actor stated, “I’m happily married for the last five years and I’m blessed with a baby boy as well. Life is great Alhamdulillah!”.

Azfar opened up about the reason for keeping his family away from social media, “I keep my personal life private because of the trolling and stuff. I don’t want to subject my family to it”.

“My wife does not like to be on social media. Whenever I ask her to put a family picture on social media she immediately refuses, and I respect her decision”, Rehman mentioned.

Furthermore, the versatile actor disclosed in the interview that Fiya was his distant friend. “There was a point in my life when I decided to get married and Fiya was the girl with whom I thought I could spend the rest of my life. I believe the best decisions of your life are unplanned”, ‘Mere Humnawa’ actor added.

Azfar began his career as a model at a very young age, before turning a host with a celebrity talk show. He debuted as an actor with ARY Digital’s play ‘Kaisa Yeh Junoon’ alongside close friend and actor Ayesha Omar. Later, he continued to portray various characters in many hit projects including the popular sitcom ‘Dugdugi’.

