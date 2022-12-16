Azhar Ali announced retirement due to Babar Azam warning?

Social media is abuzz with rumours that Azhar Ali took the retirement decision after captain Babar Azam’s remarks about his future.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Azhar Ali’s announcement of bidding farewell to the five-day format comes after Babar Azam’s comment about his future.

“I cannot decide what his future is,” Babar Azam said in a press conference. “He is a senior player and form is temporary. As a captain, I will try to back him but the decision of his retirement ultimately rests with him.

“He has to make a decision as it is not up to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azhar Ali (@azharali79_)

In an emotional press conference, the right-handed batter said the decision of hanging up his boots was his own and had already made up his mind before the three-match Test series against England.

Related – Azhar Ali announces retirement from Test cricket

Azhar Ali reAzharpresented Pakistan in 96 Tests in which he has 7,097 runs with a high score of 302 not out. As a captain, he led Pakistan in nine games and has 519 runs with high score of 141 not out.

Comments