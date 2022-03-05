VIRAL: Reporter bashed over ‘irresponsible’ Azhar Ali question

Social media users are trolling a reporter for asking an ‘irresponsible’ question from Pakistan batter Azhar Ali during a media talk.

The journalist asked the batter if he had considered how much his and his teammate Imam-ul-Haq’s centuries had harmed Pakistan’s innings. Moreover, he commented that the batter did not perform in a courageous manner.

Azhar Ali, in his reply, told the journalist that his answer was in the comment he made.

The video went viral on social media and the netizens took him to task with their comments.

Pakistan declared their first innings at 476-4 on the second day of the series opener.

Former captain Azhar Ali top-scored with 185 from 361 deliveries with 15 boundaries and three sixes to his name. He put on a 208-run partnership with opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was dismissed on 157 from 358 deliveries after hitting 16 fours and two sixes.

Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne took a wicket each.

Australia will resume their first innings on day three at 5-0 with Usman Khawaja and David Warner on the crease.

