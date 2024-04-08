Azhar Mahmood named Pakistan’s head coach for New Zealand T20Is

LAHORE: Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement in a press statement issued here.

Azhar Mahmood represented Pakistan in 164 internationals, taking 162 wickets and scoring 2,421 runs. Azhar’s previous assignment with the Pakistan men’s cricket team was from 2016-2019 when he was the bowling coach.

Mohammad Yousuf will be the batting coach while Saeed Ajmal, who was the bowling coach on the last tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue the role as the spin bowling coach.

Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the senior team manager.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in a five-match series in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 18-27 April.

Pakistan team player support personnel for New Zealand T20Is

Wahab Riaz (senior team manager), Mansoor Rana (team manager), Azhar Mahmood (head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Saeed Ajmal (spin bowling coach), Aftab Khan (field coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Butt (analyst), Irtiza Komail (security manager), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager), Zain Maqsood (videographer), Dr Khurram Sarwar (doctor), and Mohammad Imran (masseur).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team for the New Zealand series will be announced on Tuesday, 9 April.