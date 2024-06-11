Azhar Mahmood reacts to Babar, Shaheen rift reports amid T20 World Cup horror

Pakistan team’s assistant coach Azhar Mahmood has refuted reports about a rift between skipper Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi amid their two consecutive defeats in T20 World Cup 2024.

Speculations regarding a possible rift between the star batter and the leading pacer intensified after legendary pacer Wasim Akram gave a statement regarding the team atmosphere following the Men in Green’s defeat to archrivals on June 9.

“There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home,” Akram said during an interview.

However, Mahmood was quick to dismiss the reports and claimed that Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were good friends and had a good bond between them.

“Wasim must have said that, but I don’t know. I didn’t see it. Shaheen and Babar are talking, they are good friends. They are both part of the Pakistan team,” he said.

On Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, the former all-rounder said that team management was not singling out individual players and take responsibility as a team.

“Now when you ask who will take responsibility – I think we all, as a team management will take responsibility. We have not lost because of anyone, it is our mistake too,” Azhar Mahmood added.

It is pertinent to mention that Wasim Akram had demanded the sacking of the whole team after the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

“Pakistani players think that if they don’t perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them. It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team,” he said.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost to archrivals India by six runs, making it two out of two defeats in the ongoing tournament.

The Men in Green bowled out India for 119 in 19 overs as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took threes wickets each.

However, Pakistan batters failed to achieve the target of 120 as they were restricted to 113 for seven in their 20 overs.

They began their campaign with a shocking defeat to the United States (US) in their game that was decided in the super over.