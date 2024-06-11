T20 World Cup 2024: Najam Sethi alleges grouping in team

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has alleged grouping in the Pakistan team amid their harrowing defeats to the US and India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking during an interview to a private TV channel, he said that the team was divided into three groups that are supporting different players.

According to Sethi, a large group within the team supports Shaheen Afridi who was sacked from captaincy following a brief stint just before the marquee event.

Najam Sethi went on to claim that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also has the support of a small group while the third group is quietly assessing things and will come to a decision according to the situation.

According to the former PCB chief, selection committee member Wahab Riaz also has a group in the team.

Speaking at ARY News show, sports journalist Shoaib Jatt claimed that the former pace bowler Wahab Riaz is the de-facto chairman of the PCB and decides all the matters related to the team.

According to Jatt, Riaz had brokered deals with the players that played a pivotal role in destroying the team.

The journalist claimed that Wahab Riaz held all the powers while the selection committee and team management were acting as “dummies”.

He agreed with Sethi about the grouping in the team, however, he said that not much will change after the T20 World Cup 2024 as a few people will be reshuffled without holding anyone accountable.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan team faced severe criticism following two consecutive defeats, including a shocking loss to the United States (US), in the ongoing marquee event.

Pakistan were defeated by the co-host of the T20 World Cup 2024 in their opening game that was decided in the super over.

On June 9, archrivals India handed another defeat to the Men in Green in a low-scoring thriller.

Chasing a target of 120, the batting order of Pakistan collapsed in the middle and they were defeated by six runs.