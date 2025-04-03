Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team has been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in their second One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand.

This is the second time in a row that Pakistan has been fined for slow over-rate, with the first instance occurring in the opening ODI in Napier.

The team, led by Mohammed Rizwan, was found to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. As a result, they were fined five percent of their match fee, as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the visiting side was found to be short of the target. Mohammed Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, along with third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Chris Brown.

In the second encounter of the three-match series in Hamilton, New Zealand secured an impressive 84-run victory over Pakistan on Wednesday, taking an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Mitchell Hay’s scintillating unbeaten 99, complemented by young all-rounder Muhammad Abbas’ sensible knock of 41 propelled New Zealand to a commanding total of 292/8.

Pakistan’s chase was subsequently stifled against potent seam bowling attack, with the visitors being bowled out for 208 in the 42nd over.

The third ODI between the two sides is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, in Mount Maunganui.