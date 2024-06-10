Wasim Akram demands sacking of whole team

Disappointed with Pakistan’s dismal outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, legendary pacer Wasim Akram demanded the sacking of the whole team.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost to archrivals India by six runs, making it two out of two defeats in the ongoing tournament.

“Pakistani players think that if they don’t perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them. It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team,” Akram said during an interview.

The former captain also slammed batters for failing to read conditions and losing wickets while playing unnecessary shots.

He castigated Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan for lacking the intent to win the match for Pakistan.

“Iftikhar Ahmed knows one shot on the leg side. He has been a part of the team for years but doesn’t know how to bat. I can’t go and tell about the game awareness to Fakhar Zaman,” Wasim Akram said.

According to the former captain, Rizwan should have played Jasprit Bumrah’s over with caution as he was brought back to take wicket for his team.

“They have been playing cricket for 10 years, and I can’t teach them. Rizwan has no game awareness,” he said.

On skipper Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Afridi, Akram claimed that the two players are not on talking terms since the pacer was sacked as captain and was replaced by Azam.

While he did not mention the two player, Akram was apparently taking a jibe at the two players.

“There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home,” he Wasim Akram said.

Pakistan lost a must-win game to archrivals in a low-scoring thriller in New York a day earlier.

The Men in Green bowled out India for 119 in 19 overs as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took threes wickets each.

However, Pakistan batters failed to achieve the target of 120 as they were restricted to 113 for seven in their 20 overs.

With the defeat against India, Pakistan have now lost two match they have played in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.