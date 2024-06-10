Mohsin Naqvi hints at ‘major surgery’ in team after loss to India in T20 World Cup 2024

NEW YORK: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has hinted at a ‘major surgery’ in the team after a poor performance against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in New York, after the Green Shirts’ defeat, Mohsin Naqvi said the defeat against India was disappointing in every way.

“It seemed that a minor surgery would suffice for the Pakistan cricket team, but after the extremely poor performance, it has become clear that the team needs major surgery,” the PCB chairman said.

Naqvi said that he was well aware of what was happening within the team and the reasons for the defeat.

The PCB Chairman mentioned that Pakistani cricket is currently at its lowest performance level. Our biggest challenge is to improve the team’s performance.

The nation will soon see a major surgery taking place. We have to prepare the team for the Champions Trophy, and it is time to give opportunities to the talent sitting outside.

The PCB chairman said that the goal is to make the Pakistani cricket team one of the best in the world. The nation does not expect such disappointing performances from the cricket team.

India thrashed Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller at the T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Chasing a total of 120, Pakistan managed to score 113 runs over the loss of seven wickets and were defeated by six runs.