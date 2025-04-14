Shaik Rasheed replaces Ashwin in CSK Playing XI

Following a series of failures, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have dropped Ravichandran Ashwin from the Playing XI, with Shaik Rasheed coming in as his replacement in their IPL 2025 game against LSG.

Fans were anticipating the side to rest Ashwin after he failed with the ball and the bat in their previous six games.

In those matches, the veteran spinner took just five wickets at an economy of 9.90. His best bowling figures came against the Punjab Kings as he registered 2/48.

At the toss ahead of their game against LSG, the CSK captain MS Dhoni confirmed that Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway have been dropped from the playing XI with Shaik Rasheed and Jamie Overton replacing them.

“With the ball, we have been strong. It’s important to have a positive mindset, play those big shots. It’s a matter of time. We have a couple of changes. Overton and [Shaik] Rasheed come in for Ashwin and Conway,” he said ahead of the 30th game of the IPL 2025.

Rasheed hails from Guntur and plays for Andhra in the Indian domestic circuit.

He was named in the India squad for the U19 World Cup 2022 and also served as the team’s vice-captain.

The 20-year-old scored 201 runs in four matches for India during the campaign and finished as the third-highest run-getter for the team.

It is worth noting here that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) named MS Dhoni as the captain for the remainder of the IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament.

In a post on X last week, the franchise confirmed that Gaikwad will miss the entire IPL 2025 due to a hairline fracture on his elbow he sustained in their game against Rajasthan Royals.