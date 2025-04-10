MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have named MS Dhoni as the captain for the remainder of the IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament.

In a post on X, the franchise confirmed that Gaikwad will miss the entire IPL 2025 due to a hairline fracture on his elbow he sustained in their game against Rajasthan Royals.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. MS DHONI TO LEAD. GET WELL SOON, RUTU !, CSK posted on their X account.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that MRIs revealed the extent of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury.

He also announced MS Dhoni as the captain for the rest of the IPL 2025.

“He [Gaikwad] got hit in Guwahati. He’s been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, in the radial neck,” Fleming said.

MS Dhoni is set to return as CSK captain for the first time since the IPL 2023 final when they beat Gujarat Titans for their record-equaling fifth title.

However, he left the position ahead of the 2024 edition as Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the captaincy role.

The former India captain will take charge at a time when CSK find themselves in a difficult position in the ongoing IPL 2025.

The side sits at the ninth spot on the points table of the 10-team tournament after losing four consecutive games, while they have won just one game.