MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL retirement rumours

Former India captain MS Dhoni has opened up on reports about his retirement after the CSK vs DC clash in the IPL 2025 on Saturday.

Rumours about his retirement began making rounds on Indian media after the former India captain’s parents went to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to watch CSK’s game against Delhi Capitals.

The wicketkeeping batter has now put the rumours about his retirement to rest, by asserting that he planned to play the whole of the 2025 edition of the IPL.

“No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time, I am 43, by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I will be 44, so after that I have 10 months to decide if I would play or not,” MS Dhoni said when asked about his retirement plans.

The former India captain was of the view that he would take the decision based on the response from his body.

“It is not me deciding, it is my body that decides. So, one year at a time, we will see after that,” the CSK star said.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s team will look to end their three-game losing streak in the IPL 2025 in the next game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 8.

It is worth noting here that the wicketkeeping batter announced retirement from international cricket in August 2020, however, he continues to play in the IPL.

Dhoni is considered India’s most successful captain, leading the side to triumphs in the T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011, while India also became the top-ranked Test team under him in 2009.

The former India captain has amassed 17,000 international runs across formats, including 16 centuries, and more than 800 victims as wicketkeeper.