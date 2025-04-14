Naseem Shah opens up on emotional toll of injury

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has opened up on the difficult times he went through during his shoulder injury.

The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 after he suffered a shoulder injury in the game against India.

Naseem Shah was into his tenth over in the 49th over of India’s innings when he walked off the field with an injury to his right shoulder.

He was also ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and underwent a successful shoulder surgery.

After a 13-month hiatus, the Pakistan fast bowler made his comeback in last year’s Pakistan Super League.

Shah has now opened up on the emotional toll of facing the injury and his inspiration to come out of the troubling times.

“I would always think that it will pass. I believe that such hurdles are followed by success,” he said in a PCB podcast.

The Pakistan fast bowler was of the view that such setbacks play a pivotal role in making players strong.

“It is something that could either force you to give up or become stronger. It is quite tough spending your days without cricket,” Naseem Shah said.

He emphasised the importance of remaining positive in difficult times, saying that his positive mindset played a huge role in his comeback from injuries.

In an earlier interview, the star pacer acknowledged the fact that playing in the longer format after a break is difficult.

“I haven’t played red cricket for thirteen months, it’s not easy to play after a long time,” said Naseem Shah. “I know personally that it is not easy to play an international match after a long time.”