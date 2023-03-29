Azhar Mashwani disappearance: PTI announces nationwide protest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced nationwide protests against the disappearance of the Focal Person on Digital Media to PTI chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PTI spokesperson said in a statement that nationwide protests will be staged against the disappearance of PTI social media activist Azhar Mashwani. The protests will be organised at 3:00 pm on Friday across the country.

It is important to mention here that Mashwani went missing on March 23, whereas, his wife wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take notice.

In her letter, Mashwani’s wife demanded the SC’s human rights cell take notice of the activist’s disappearance. It stated that the activist was missing for five days after he came out of Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence last Friday.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also condemned the ‘abduction’ of the party’s social media head Azhar Mashwani, castigating Islamabad and Punjab police for ‘breaking all the laws with impunity’.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier claimed that Azhar Mashwani was “abducted on Thursday afternoon from Lahore and his whereabouts were unknown”.

“Enough is enough. Police in Punjab [and] Islamabad are breaking all laws with impunity as they target PTI,” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, demanding the immediate release of the party’s activist.

The PTI chief claimed that Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Sultan, on March 18, were ‘badly beaten’ by Islamabad police despite both having permission to be inside Judicial Complex.

“Hassaan Niazi [Khan’s newphew] was abducted [immediately] after getting bail and later charged with sham FIRs to keep him locked up,” he said, announcing to send pictures of Punjab and Islamabad Inspector-Generals (IGs) and officers indulged in ‘criminal behaviour’ to international Human Rights organisation.

Giving reason to send pictures of IGs, Imran Khan said that the international Human Rights organisation can identify those working for the state and indulging in abductions, illegal break-ins into homes, custodial torture and violence against political leaders and unarmed workers of PTI.

