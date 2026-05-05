Aziz Ansari Steals the Show as Kash Patel on Saturday Night Live

Aziz Ansari made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, playing the role of FBI Director Kash Patel in the show’s cold open.

The sketch, titled “Hegseth and Patel Iran Press Briefing Cold Open,” poked fun at Patel’s controversies and public image. Ansari’s portrayal of Patel was a hit with the audience, with many praising his sharp comic delivery.

In the sketch, Ansari’s Patel declared himself “the first Indian person to suck at their job,” referencing stereotypes about Indian people being smart and hardworking.

He also addressed rumors about his alleged drinking problem and denied using a private jet to visit Buffalo Wild Wings locations.

The sketch took aim at Patel’s standing within the White House and his relationship with Donald Trump, with Ansari’s Patel insisting, “President Trump loves me”.

The episode, hosted by Olivia Rodrigo, marked Ansari’s first appearance on SNL since 2017. The comedian’s surprise cameo drew loud applause from the studio audience and sparked viral reactions across social media.