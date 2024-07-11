Azm-e-Istehkam not a new ‘philosophy’ but part of National Action Plan

PESHAWAR: The security officials on Thursday clarify that the operation Azm-e-Istehkam is not a new ‘philosophy’ but a part of the National Action Plan, assuring that the people will not be displaced in the new operation, ARY News reported.

During a briefing in Peshawar, the security officials asserted that the operation Azm-e-Istehkam is a part of the National Action Plan 2014 and the 2021 amendment.

The officials stated that operations will be targeted solely at terrorist hideouts, adding that if any citizens found supporting terrorists will also be considered as terrorists.

Security officials stated that the purpose of the military court is to establish discipline within the military and allied institutions. They emphasized that punishments are delivered swiftly and fairly in the military courts, however, the decision can be challenged in the High Court and the Supreme Court.

“Those wants to weaken Army want to make Pakistan like Iraq, Libya and Syria,” an official said.

The army officials are sacrificing to ensure peace and security of the people of Pakistan.

In the briefing, officials stated that the criminal and smuggling mafia are opposed to the establishment of the rule of law in the country. They explained that the rise in these activities is fueled by money earned illegally. The mafia creates crises by purchasing dollars at exorbitant prices, further destabilizing the economy.

The security officials stated that the judicial system in the country is very weak and slow, and the rate of delivering sentences in anti-terrorism courts is very low, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, where the performance of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) is also sluggish, emphasizing that civil institutions should be held accountable.

Security officials noted that while the army has cleared Swat from terrorism, civil governments must step up and fulfill their responsibilities, including the police.

They expressed reluctance to maintain checkpoints and insisted that civil governments should be accountable for the billions of funds received for infrastructure.

In the briefing, it was mentioned that the army has taken measures to reduce smuggling on the Balochistan-Iran border.

They highlighted the issue of posts in civil institutions and police being bribed, urging the nation to hold accountable those who buy these posts and their objectives.

In 2024, a total of 22,714 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted, resulting in 111 martyrs and the killing of 163 terrorists.

“Operations are being carried out daily, averaging five operations every hour. There has been no reduction in the war against terrorism, and the army is part of the government, not the state,” the statement said.

The Green Pakistan project, under the influence of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has produced record wheat and rice yields and is playing a role in attracting investment to the country. The current government aims for this to be the last program with the IMF.

Economic stability is crucial for national stability, and eliminating corruption and smuggling can strengthen the country. Political governments should be questioned about the use of funds allocated for economic improvement.

Security officials stressed that the public must trust and stand with the army. There are 23 terrorist organizations in Afghanistan, 17 of which target Pakistan. Military courts play a significant role in strengthening the defense system.

A land port authority should be created to secure the borders, and the nation should unite in the fight against terrorism. The army is committed to anti-terrorism efforts without ambiguity.

He stated that terrorism is supported by criminal mafias involved in smuggling, corruption, and supporting criminals within the country. These mafias aim to create a rift between the army and the people.

Officials revealed that the country loses 8 trillion rupees annually due to smuggling, with other institutions failing to take measures to prevent it.

The army continues to pave the way for peace and development, even making sacrifices. However, the registration of madrasas is slow, with only 16,000 out of 32,000 registered.