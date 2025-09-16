Azma Bukhari slams PPP for ‘political unemployment cry’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari strongly criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership following their recent press conference, questioning the need for their complaints, ARY News reported.

“PTI was already enough to cry about political unemployment; why did the PPP feel the need to join in?” Azma Bukhari remarked.

She said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is fully focused on providing relief to flood victims, while treating coalition partners with patience. “Being allies does not mean we have to listen to your fake philosophies and failed theories,” Azma Bukhari added.

Azma Bukhari urged PPP leaders Manzoor Chaudhry and Hasan Murtaza to present their so-called philosophies to Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, rather than burdening others.

Highlighting the crisis, Azma Bukhari said: “Punjab is facing the biggest flood in the country’s history. Maryam Nawaz and the Punjab administration are working day and night to provide relief to the affected people.”

She emphasized that Punjab is utilizing its own resources for the rehabilitation of flood-hit families. “Alhamdulillah, the Punjab government is providing every kind of assistance to flood victims without relying on anyone else,” Bukhari said.

Taking a jibe at PPP, she added: “Sindh has not even faced casualties or financial losses in the current flood, yet the party is pressuring the federal government to seek foreign aid.”

Azma Bukhari noted that Maryam Nawaz has diverted all government machinery and resources towards helping flood victims, without depending on the federation or any external organizations.

“PPP and its defeated figures should worry about the people of Sindh. Even today, the 2022 flood victims in Sindh are still waiting for relief,” she concluded.

Also Read: Those who rejoiced at shoe attacks now facing poetic justice: Azma Bukhari

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari strongly condemned the recent incident in which an egg was hurled at Aleema Khan during a public outing, terming it unfortunate and inappropriate.

Azma Bukhari, however, pointed out that “those who once celebrated when shoes were hurled at others are now facing the consequences of their own actions,” calling it a harsh form of poetic justice. Bukhari clarified that no FIR application has yet been received regarding the Aleema Khan incident.

Speaking to the media, she also criticized the past misuse of development funds in Gujrat, claiming that despite receiving billions of rupees, the city still lacks a proper sewerage system.