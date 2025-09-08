Those who rejoiced at shoe attacks now facing poetic justice: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari strongly condemned the recent incident in which an egg was hurled at Aleema Khan during a public outing, terming it unfortunate and inappropriate, ARY News reported.

Azma Bukhari, however, pointed out that “those who once celebrated when shoes were hurled at others are now facing the consequences of their own actions,” calling it a harsh form of poetic justice. Bukhari clarified that no FIR application has yet been received regarding the Aleema Khan incident.

Speaking to the media, she also criticized the past misuse of development funds in Gujrat, claiming that despite receiving billions of rupees, the city still lacks a proper sewerage system.

She highlighted that one individual from Gujrat held high offices as Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and Speaker, yet basic infrastructure remained neglected. “They kept saying Gujrat is ours, but where did the billions in funds go?” she asked.

Azma Bukhari further lambasted political opponents, saying that instead of focusing on flood relief and rehabilitation, some leaders continue to issue irrelevant statements from abroad and talk about Adiala Jail.

She announced that the Punjab government under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will construct a modern sewerage system for Gujrat at an estimated cost of Rs. 16 billion.

Earlier, an egg was thrown at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan in Rawalpindi.

The video of the incident went viral on the internet, showing an egg being hurled at Aleema Khan during her media interaction outside Adiala Jail.

Aleema Khan had just met Imran Khan inside Adiala Jail. After the meeting, while she was holding a press briefing, two unidentified women suddenly hurled an egg at her, causing immediate chaos.

PTI workers quickly surrounded Aleema Khan to protect her from any further attacks. Enraged by the act, several workers moved towards the women in retaliation. However, police officers intervened promptly, detaining both women involved and taking them into custody.