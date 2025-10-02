Azma Bukhari dares Sharmila Faruqi for 'performance' showdown

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has challenged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqui to a public debate, questioning the performance of PPP in Sindh over the past 17 years, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Azma Bukhari said that while the PML-N government in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has not even completed two years, it has already initiated 90 development projects, of which 50 have been completed.

She highlighted that under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, 90,000 houses were provided, along with 80,000 scholarships for students, distribution of 9,500 tractors among farmers, and 27,000 electric bikes to students.

She further added that Punjab continues to distribute modern free laptops to bright students, while large-scale projects, including a 1,000-bed cancer hospital, cardiology hospitals, free medicine programs, and electric buses are also underway.

Azma Bukhari criticized the PPP, saying: “You cannot even list 17 public welfare projects in your 17 years of government in Sindh, while Maryam Nawaz has completed dozens in just one and a half years.”

She claimed that even Karachi residents praise the roads and cleanliness in Lahore, which, she said, worries the PPP leadership.

She also questioned why the PPP wanted to impose the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) on Punjab flood victims.

“Maryam Nawaz is giving Rs. 1 million compensation cheques to flood-affected families in Punjab. If you want to provide Rs. 10,000 through BISP, we have no objection,” she added.

Concluding her statement, Azma Bukhari reiterated her readiness for a debate with Sharmila Faruqui: “If you want a comparison of performance, come forward for a debate. Let the people see the results of 17 years in Sindh versus less than two years in Punjab.”

Earlier, Azma Bukhari made it clear that CM Maryam Nawaz won’t apologize to anyone for her statement.

Reacting to the demand of PPP for an apology, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said Maryam Nawaz will not apologize for her remarks during a recent public gathering.

She also referred to the Cholistan water canal issue, saying Punjab stepped back despite protests from Sindh. “PPP should focus on its own work and let PML-N do its job,” she asserted.

Bukhari strongly rejected calls for an apology from the Punjab CM. “Why should Maryam Nawaz apologize for working for the rights of Punjabis? People praise Lahore’s development; they should turn Karachi into Europe too.