LAHORE, August 17: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said there is no opposition to Sindh, but if someone finds Punjab’s performance hurtful, the government will respond to questions about its performance, ARY News reported.

Speaking in a statement, Azma Bukhari said corruption allegations made without evidence could also be taken to the courts. She said if questions are asked about holding press conferences without proof, it should not be labelled as political revenge.

“Those whose province has Rs8 billion corruption on a single road will question us?” she asked.

Azma Bukhari further said that in Sindh, even fans and examination centres are allegedly taken to task, yet questions are being raised about Punjab. She also questioned those who use the word “shishtam” about their own system and then criticise Punjab.

She said scandals take place in Sindh, not Punjab, adding that whenever any irregularity occurs in Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz brings it before the public instead of protecting those involved.

Azma Bukhari said the Punjab government is continuing to provide clean drinking water to people.

She said Maryam Nawaz had held her fifth consecutive meeting on the issue and thousands of litres of free bottled water were being delivered door-to-door to people in remote areas of Punjab.

The Punjab information minister said those who could not provide clean drinking water to children in Thar were now talking about the issue of water in Punjab.

She added that Maryam Nawaz had not left Punjab at the mercy of the tanker mafia.