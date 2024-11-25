Azma Bukhari terms Bushra Bibi ‘Sultana Daku’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari issued a bold statement, strongly criticising the actions of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Azma Bukhari accused Bushra Bibi of playing a disruptive role, comparing her actions to those of the infamous “Sultana Daku.”

Azma Bukhari remarked, “We welcome Bushra Bibi into politics. Now, let’s see how she handles the challenges when the state enforces its authority.”

Referring to Bushra Bibi’s recent statements, Bukhari criticised her for invoking religion in political matters, saying, “She talks about bringing Shariah, yet her appearance contradicts her claims. She’s adding a religious twist to the unrest she’s inciting.”

The provincial minister also questioned PTI’s leadership, targeting the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Bushra Bib and their families. “Where are your sons? Why are you putting others’ children in harm’s way while your own remain absent?”

Azma Bukhari further claimed that PTI is preparing for a “May 9 Part Two,” referring to the unrest earlier this year, and warned that the state will not tolerate such disruptions. She claimed that Imran Khan will find no peace as long as he continues to hinder the country’s progress.

Read More: PTI founder, Arif Alvi booked in Nov 24 protest cases

Meanwhile, in a related development on November 25, PTI founder Imran Khan, his sister Aleema Khan and former President Arif Alvi, have been booked in a case related to the November 24 protests.

The case was registered at the Taxila police station in Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and other PTI leaders, including Shehryar Riaz, Hammad Azhar, and Asad Qaiser, have also been named in the case.

The case includes charges of robbery, attempted murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. The PTI leadership has been accused of inciting violence and damaging public property during the protests.

In a separate case, another FIR has been registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan, and Ali Amin Gandapur at the Dhamyal police station in Rawalpindi. The case includes charges of terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Over 200 people, including PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, and Hammad Azhar, have been named in the case.