PTI founder, Arif Alvi booked in Nov 24 protest cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his sister Aleema Khan and former President Arif Alvi, have been booked in a case related to the November 24 protests, ARY News reported.

The case was registered at the Taxila police station in Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and other PTI leaders, including Shehryar Riaz, Hammad Azhar, and Asad Qaiser, have also been named in the case.

The case includes charges of robbery, attempted murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. The PTI leadership has been accused of inciting violence and damaging public property during the protests.

In a separate case, another FIR has been registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan, and Ali Amin Gandapur at the Dhamyal police station in Rawalpindi. The case includes charges of terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Over 200 people, including PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, and Hammad Azhar, have been named in the case.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest called by former PM Imran Khan could not reach Islamabad and reportedly stopped at Burhan Interchange. However, the convoys headed by CM Gandapur has resumed their journey towards Islamabad, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai said.

On the other side around 1257 PTI workers were detained in Multan division including the party’s members of national and provincial assemblies’ sources said.

The arrests made amid heightened political tensions and preparations for PTI protests across the country.

Authorities have completely sealed the entry and exit points of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PTI is all set to hold a countrywide protest today on the call of PTI founder Imran Khan. Police conducted raids throughout the night in a crackdown against party workers.