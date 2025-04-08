Another citizen killed for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: A man in Karachi was killed by robbers when he offered resistance to robbers in the Landhi area of the city, ARY News reported Wednesday quoting police.

A young man identified as 22-year-old Manzoor, lost his life in a daring robbery attempt in Landhi’s Moeenabad, Karachi. According to police reports, three robbers attempted to snatch valuables from the victim and shot him when he resisted.

Rescue sources said that the body has been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier in a similar incident, another man in Karachi was shot dead by robbers after he resisted them in the Korangi neighborhood of the city.

Read More: Karachi man killed for resisting robbery

In Korangi’s Zaman Town, Karachi, a young guy named Saadullah Malik was killed in a bold robbery attempt. Three criminals tried to take items from a group of children who were sitting in the street, according to police reports.

A worker named Saadullah Malik, who had just left his factory job, pursued the robbers and apprehended one of them. But the young man was struck by a bullet fired by one of the thieves during the altercation.