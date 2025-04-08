Cement prices in Pakistan; April 2025

In Pakistan, cement prices fluctuated somewhat due to sluggish sales. Nearly 3 million tons of cement were dispatched locally, with prices ranging from Rs1300 to Rs1400.

March 2025 had 3.569 million tons of total dispatches, a 9.48% decrease over the same month in 2024. It appears that the lower prices have increased demand, especially in the southern area, where despatches increased by 3.96% to 1.12 million tons.

On the other hand, northern mills had a 14.54% decrease in dispatches, which dropped to 2.450 million tons.

Cement price April 8, 2025

Company Price per 50 Kg sack Falcon Cement Rate 1,335 Cherat Cement 1,360 Kohat Cement 1,365 Lucky Cement 1,375 Pioneer Cement 1,380 BestWay Cement 1,390 DG Khan Cement 1,400 Maple Leaf Cement 1,400

Earlier, it was reported that the cement industry in Pakistan has reported a remarkable 34% growth in the export sector, showcasing a promising development amid ongoing challenges faced by the local market.

According to the Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (PCMA), local cement sales for February 2025 were recorded at 3.065 million tons, marking a modest 6.82% increase compared to 2.869 million tons in February 2024.

However, the export sector showed a significant boost in volume of 34.30%, with February exports reaching 531,736 tons compared to 395,935 tons in the same month last year.

In total, February 2025 saw overall sales of the cement industry amounting to 3.596 million tons, reflecting a 10.15% increase from 3.265 million tons in February 2024.