Cement Industry Sees Growth in Export Sector

The cement industry in Pakistan has reported a remarkable 34% growth in the export sector, showcasing a promising development amid ongoing challenges faced by the local market. ARY New reported on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (PCMA), local cement sales for February 2025 were recorded at 3.065 million tons, marking a modest 6.82% increase compared to 2.869 million tons in February 2024.

However, the export sector showed a significant boost in volume of 34.30%, with February exports reaching 531,736 tons compared to 395,935 tons in the same month last year.

In total, February 2025 saw overall sales of the cement industry amounting to 3.596 million tons, reflecting a 10.15% increase from 3.265 million tons in February 2024.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the first eight months of the current fiscal year, total cement sales (including local and exports) were recorded at 30.423 million tons, slightly lower by 0.45% compared to 30.560 million tons in the same period of the previous fiscal year. During this time, local sales declined by 6.00% to 24.5 million tons, while exports surged by 31.78%, rising from 4.495 million tons to 5.924 million tons.

Challenges in Local Sales

Despite the export sector’s growth, the local cement market continues to struggle due to economic constraints and reduced construction activities. Experts emphasize the need for supportive government policies and incentives to revive domestic sales and sustain the industry’s growth trajectory.

