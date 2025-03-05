Sindh to distribute 200,000 solar systems by July 2025: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday distributed ‘solar home systems’ to people in Karachi in a ceremony.

Sindh’s chief minister called the solar energy plan a key step in collaboration with the World Bank.

The CM said that 200,000 low-income households being provided solar home system and by July 2025 the distribution of solar kits will be completed.

“We have set a target of distributing 400 solar kits weekly in each district,” chief minister said.

“Green energy is the need of the time to tackle adverse impact of the climate change,” CM Shah said. He said solar plants will become helpful in providing 300 free units of solar energy.

He said during recent China visit of the president various agreements of wind and solar hybrid projects were signed with the Chinese companies.

Murad Ali Shah said that 656 schools and 24 libraries being shifted to solar energy.

He said various government buildings in Sindh will also be solarized.

The programme aims at alleviating the burden of electricity costs on low-income households.

The initiative is part of the Sindh Solar Energy Project that targets 200,000 households, providing them with solar systems, including a solar plate, fan, three bulbs, battery back-up and a mobile charger.