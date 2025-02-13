NADRA B-Form fee update February 2025

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body responsible for issuing the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as B-form, for all minors in Pakistan.

This certificate serves as an official document for registering a newborn with NADRA’s record system.

It is a fundamental right of every child to receive a registration certificate from their place of origin. NADRA has streamlined this process, making it easier for parents to obtain the Child Registration Certificate efficiently.

To acquire a CRC, parents need to provide documented proof of the child’s birth from the relevant Union Council. One of the parents must be a holder of a National Identity Card (NIC) or a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

According to NADRA’s regulations, parents are required to register their child within three months of birth to ensure the child is documented in the national database.

The B-form application process begins by visiting the nearest NADRA office with the child’s computerised birth certificate. The applicant must be accompanied by one parent or a court-appointed guardian. If both parents are present, one acts as the applicant, while the other serves as a verifier.

However, if only one parent is available, the application form needs to be verified by a Gazetted Officer or a public representative such as an MNA, MPA, or an official from municipal bodies.

It is also mandatory for the child to be present during the application process for identification purposes. For children aged 10 and above, a photograph and fingerprints are required.

NADRA B-form fee

As of February 2025, the fee for obtaining a B-form through NADRA is Rs50 for regular services. NADRA also offers an executive service for a faster process, available at a rate of Rs500. This ensures that parents have flexible options to complete their child’s registration based on their needs and urgency.