B.J. Novak addresses decade-long relationship with Mindy Kaling

B. J. Novak is well aware that his long-standing relationship with comedian Mindy Kaling continues to captivate fans. When challenged about the public’s ongoing interest in his bond with his co-star from The Office, the Vengeance actor (note: Novak did not appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2) didn’t back down in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, acknowledging how devoted the fans are.

The 46-year-old actor stated, “If people ask me about my life, I answer, and that’s the only thing they want to write a story about?” Citing Mel Robbins’ The Let Them Theory—a book about letting go of the need to control others—B.J. Novak continued, “I’m not going to tell someone that question is off-limits. Let them.”

B.J. Novak and Kaling’s relationship dates back to 2004, when they started collaborating on the popular comedy The Office. Novak, born Benjamin Joseph Manaly Novak, previously spoke to People in 2014 about the Never Have I Ever creator, labelling her “a really complicated person.” He also acknowledged their precious friendship, adding, “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

Earlier this month, comedy’s best BJ Novak is officially off the singles list as the Office actor and writer, 45, is reportedly in a relationship with 29-year-old TikTok star Delaney Rowe.

According to People magazine, BJ Novak and Delaney Rowe are indeed dating, following weeks of public appearances that had already sparked rumours.

The duo were first spotted together in November 2024 at the How Long Gone afterparty in New York City, where BJ Novak appeared in high spirits in a sleek black suit, while TikTok star Delaney Rowe complemented his look with a stylish halter top and leather trousers.

Just weeks later, the pair were seen again, this time at the Bowery Hotel in Manhattan, further fuelling speculation about their budding romance.