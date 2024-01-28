B Praak’s message after narrow escape from stage collapse at Kalkaji Mandir

Singer B Praak on Sunday expressed grief over the stage collapse incident at Delhi’s Kalkaji, during a religious event.

The stage collapse during Jagran at Kalkaji Temple claimed one life and injured 17 others.

The stage at a religious event in Southeast #Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir collapsed on Saturday night, killing one person and injuring at least 17 others pic.twitter.com/b5QbM9te8j — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 28, 2024

In a video message on his official Instagram handle, B Praak, who had come to the event, said management at such events holds a crucial role.

“This is the first time I’ve seen something like this happen before my eyes… where I was performing and I’m deeply saddened by it. What happened at Shri Kalkaji Mandir is extremely unfortunate… I hope all the injured persons recover soon and are all fine.”

He added, ” I understand it (gathering) was your love for Maa and me. However, we must be careful from next time. We must take care of children and the elderly…”

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to all the people of Delhi to take special care of the security standards in any kind of big event and make arrangements in such a way that no untoward incident happens.