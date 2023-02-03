BA student allegedly gang-raped in Ahmedabad

OKARA: A BA student allegedly gang-raped by four men in Punjab’s Ahmedabad city, ARY News reported on Friday.

The victim’s mother in her statement said that a boy named Muzammil tricked her daughter into marriage. She accused Muzammil of raping her daughter along with his three friends.

“We are being threatened with serious consequences as the accused boy belongs to an influential family,” alleged the victim’s mother.

The girl’s mother submitted an application to the police station to register the case against the nominated men.

Last year, a flood-affected girl was allegedly gang raped by two unidentified persons in the Clifton area of Karachi.

According to details, a minor girl was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 2:00 pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

The police, while quoting the victim, said that two identified persons abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her. Hospital sources told ARY News that the girl is eight or nine-year-old.

Meanwhile, the police surgeon’s office has also confirmed that the girl was subjected to gang-rape. “A complete medical examination of the victim was being carried out,” the police surgeon said, adding that the girl was also infected with fungus due to floods.

