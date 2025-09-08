Baaghi 4 Movie Review: A Chaotic Blend of Action and Unfulfilled Potential

Baaghi 4, the latest installment in the action-packed franchise, attempts to blend high-octane stunts, romance, and psychological drama but stumbles under the weight of its own ambitions. Starring Tiger Shroff as Ronnie, the film dives into a fictional town where reality and hallucination collide, delivering a rollercoaster of emotions that often leaves viewers more confused than captivated.

With a runtime of 163 minutes, the film tests patience with its disjointed narrative and over-the-top sequences, yet it retains moments of promise that keep die-hard fans hooked.

Plot and Script Analysis

The story kicks off with Ronnie, a naval officer, surviving a horrific accident that lands him in a seven-month coma. Upon waking, he grapples with what seems like post-traumatic stress disorder, haunted by the loss of his love, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu).

The narrative teases a Talaash-like mystery in its first hour, blending romance and psychological intrigue, but it quickly derails into a chaotic mix of abrupt plot twists and cartoonish violence. The screenplay, penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, starts strong but dips into routine territory by the second half, with absurdities piling up faster than Ronnie’s enemies. The editing feels like a YouTube montage, jumping erratically and leaving viewers struggling to piece together the story.

A novel angle emerges with Sanjay Dutt’s character, Chacko, a menacing don whose motivations add a fresh twist. However, his arc is undermined by illogical choices, like staging an accident to win back Alisha—an idea as baffling as it sounds. The film’s promise of being the franchise’s most violent installment falls flat, with censored cuts and overdubbed dialogues disrupting the flow, leaving action sequences feeling tame and disjointed.

Star Performances

Tiger Shroff remains the franchise’s beating heart, delivering his signature mix of brooding intensity and jaw-dropping stunts. As Ronnie, he shines in action scenes and as the heartbroken naval officer, though his repetitive dialogue (“mujhe chhod ke mat jao”) grows tiresome. His screen presence is undeniable, but the script doesn’t give him enough to elevate beyond his Heropanti roots.

Harnaaz Sandhu, in her debut as Alisha, shows potential but struggles with a poorly written role. Her romantic chemistry with Tiger is flatter than a medical chart, though she fares better in brief scenes with Sanjay Dutt.

Sonam Bajwa as Olivia impresses in a limited role, but her character feels like an afterthought, popping up without explanation. Sanjay Dutt steals the show with his wild-eyed intensity, injecting energy into an otherwise sluggish second half, while Upendra Limaye brings unexpected charm with his unhinged performance as a sympathetic cop. Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva deliver competent performances but are overshadowed by the film’s chaotic pacing.

Direction and Technical Aspects

Director A. Harsha maintains a slick production standard, with high-energy action sequences that are the film’s saving grace. However, the bloated runtime and excessive violence could have been trimmed to a tighter 130 minutes for better impact. The background score by Sanchit and Ankit Balhara is intentionally loud, amplifying the chaos but occasionally overwhelming the narrative. The songs, including “Yeh Mera Husn” and “Akeli Laila,” are visually striking but feel like random interruptions, with “Yeh Mera Husn” drawing clear inspiration from Pathaan’s “Besharam Rang.” The sound design, with its cartoonish effects, aims for humor but lands closer to absurdity, detracting from the film’s serious moments.

The Verdict: A Missed Opportunity

Baaghi 4 had the potential to explore love, betrayal, and psychological depth but settles for a circus of disjointed scenes, lackluster romance, and wasted talent. While Tiger Shroff’s fans and franchise loyalists may find enough action to stay engaged, the film’s incoherent plot and patchy execution make it a tough watch for others. Compared to its predecessors, it’s a slight improvement over Baaghi 2 and 3, but it never reaches the raw energy of the original Baaghi. Skip it unless you’re a die-hard fan—or prepare for two and a half hours of cinematic whiplash.

Rating: 2.5/5