‘Baahubali 3’ in works with Prabhas?

Although ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has previously denied the possibility of ‘Baahubali 3’, the producer has now hinted that the threequel is in the works.

As reported by Indian media, Indian film producer, K.E. Gnanavel Raja, who was the distributor for 'Baahubali: The Beginning' Tamil version in 2015, hinted that 'Baahubali 3' is in the 'planning stages' at the moment.

Currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Suriya-led ‘Kanguva’, K.E. Gnanavel Raja spoke about the possibility of sequels to Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali’, ‘Salaar’ and ‘Kalki 2898 A.D.’, when he said, “Baahubali 3 is in the planning stages.”

“I found out while discussing with filmmakers last week. They did Baahubali 1 and 2 back-to-back, but they’re now planning Baahubali 3 after a gap,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that both Prabhas and film writer Vijayendra Prasad, father of Rajamouli, have previously denied the possibility of a threequel.

Speaking about the same, Rajamouli also expressed his desire to expand the ‘Baahubali’ universe beyond films. “As filmmakers, we must step it up and explore all mediums. People like books, novels, games and anime. The idea is to take the story of Baahubali to people like them,” he said.

Notably, the Prabhas-led, Telugu-language action franchise ‘Baahubali’, by seasoned filmmaker Rajamouli, is among the most critically acclaimed and highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

The two film series, ‘The Beginning’ and ‘The Conclusion’, also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.