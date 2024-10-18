web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 18, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

‘Baahubali 3’ in works with Prabhas?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Although ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has previously denied the possibility of ‘Baahubali 3’, the producer has now hinted that the threequel is in the works.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Indian film producer, K.E. Gnanavel Raja, who was the distributor for ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ Tamil version in 2015, hinted that ‘Baahubali 3’ is in the ‘planning stages’ at the moment.

Currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Suriya-led ‘Kanguva’, K.E. Gnanavel Raja spoke about the possibility of sequels to Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali’, ‘Salaar’ and ‘Kalki 2898 A.D.’, when he said, “Baahubali 3 is in the planning stages.”

“I found out while discussing with filmmakers last week. They did Baahubali 1 and 2 back-to-back, but they’re now planning Baahubali 3 after a gap,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that both Prabhas and film writer Vijayendra Prasad, father of Rajamouli, have previously denied the possibility of a threequel.

Speaking about the same, Rajamouli also expressed his desire to expand the ‘Baahubali’ universe beyond films. “As filmmakers, we must step it up and explore all mediums. People like books, novels, games and anime. The idea is to take the story of Baahubali to people like them,” he said.

Also Read: Baahubali director surprised by reaction to animated series

Notably, the Prabhas-led, Telugu-language action franchise ‘Baahubali’, by seasoned filmmaker Rajamouli, is among the most critically acclaimed and highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

The two film series, ‘The Beginning’ and ‘The Conclusion’, also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.