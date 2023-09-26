‘Baahubali’ producers to take legal action against museum

Indian film producer Shobu Yarlagadda of the Prabhas-led blockbuster ‘Baahubali’ franchise threatens to take legal action against a local museum of the country.

Yarlagadda took to his account on the micro-blogging site X, previously termed Twitter, threatening to take legal action against Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum of Mysore, India, after they installed a wax statue of South Indian superstar Prabhas, in his Baahubali attire.

The Mysore, Karnataka-based wax museum, which is a house to the statues of Indian PM Narendra Modi, freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in addition to Charlie Chaplin, Mohan Lal and Rajinikanth among others, recently unveiled the wax statue of Prabhas’ Baahubali, which caught the attention of social users for the wrong reasons.

In the discussion around the viral picture on social media, a netizen believed that the statue looks more like ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan than Prabhas, while another maintained, “Except the Baahubali armour, it’s not Prabhas at all!”

Someone even opined that it looks like Australian cricketer David Warner.

The ‘Baahubali’ producer also came across the viral picture on the site and replied, “This not an officially licensed work and was done without our permission or knowledge.”

“We will be taking immediate steps to get this removed,” he added.

As per the latest development reported by the local media outlet of the country, the team reached out to the museum proprietor and the avatar was removed in no time.

It is pertinent to note here that ‘Baahubali’ films are among the most successful Telugu-language titles and further cemented Prabhas as the South cinema superstar.

