‘Baahubali’ saga continues with teaser for The Eternal War

The epic story of Baahubali is not over, as the creators have unveiled a teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War. Directed by Ishan Shukla, known for his work on Star Wars: Visions and The Bandits of Golak, the teaser promises to explore new narratives within the beloved franchise.

The teaser’s description states, “Amarendra Baahubali’s death wasn’t his end; it was the beginning of something Eternal”. This release coincides with SS Rajamouli’s promotional efforts for Baahubali: The Epic, during which he clarified that there will not be a third film in the series. “We are releasing the ‘Baahubali: The Eternal War’ teaser. The rumour is that we are announcing ‘Baahubali 3’, but that’s not true”, he stated.

Rajamouli explained that the new project is a continuation of the Baahubali universe but is an animated film, transitioning from a recently released 2D animated series on Amazon to a 3D format. He credited producer Shobu for exploring new ways to expand the narrative beyond Baahubali 3, highlighting Shukla’s innovative idea to extend the story with the same characters in a different direction.

The project has been in development for over two and a half years, with a budget estimated at around Rs120 crore. Baahubali: The Eternal War is set to hit theatres in 2027.