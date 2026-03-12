Karachi police uncover chain behind Baal statue

KARACHI: Police in Karachi say they have traced the individuals involved in making and commissioning a large Baal statue that was recovered from a workshop in the Mehran Town area, ARY News reported.

According to officials from the Korangi Industrial Area police station, the cardboard effigy of Baal — about 11 to 12 feet tall and nearly three feet wide — was prepared inside a shop in Mehran Town before being taken into police custody.

During the investigation, police identified the craftsman who made the effigy as Ishtiaq. Officials said the artisan told investigators that he had received the order from a man named Imran.

Karachi police further said that when Imran was contacted, he claimed the Baal statue had been commissioned by a cleric identified as Aqeel.

According to police, the effigy was allegedly intended to be set on fire during an Al-Quds rally. However, the structure was taken into custody after a video showing it being prepared inside the workshop went viral on social media, drawing public attention.

Authorities said the shop was found closed when officers reached the site, as those present had left the premises around iftar time after the video began circulating online.

Police added that the Baal statue has been shifted to the police station and that further legal action may be taken after completing the inquiry. Officials also said a report on the matter will be submitted to senior authorities.