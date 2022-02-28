Watch: Pathan girl goes viral with her ‘Pawri’ re-enactment

A little Pathan girl from northern areas re-enacted the viral ‘Pawri horahi hai’ with her own twist, receives love on social media.

A dupatta-clad Pathan girl from Northern areas of Pakistan put her own spin on Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen’s viral clip of 2021, with a video shared on social application TikTok.

Holding a phone in her hand, the little girl said to the camera: “Hi guys, yeh main hun, aur yeh humara baap hai, aur yeh humarey baap ki party horahi hai.”

Hahahahhaha i am literally rofling pic.twitter.com/mvxbb04w2c — Tehreem Azeem (@tehreemazeem) February 27, 2022

The 9-second clip on the video-sharing site, which sees the little girl in the mountainous region with other kids in the background, as her father is busy chopping something, has been watched by over 1.8 million users of the social app.

Moreover, the clip also received 119000 hearts, 2500 comments on TikTok, apart from an immense response on other social media platforms.

It is pertinent to mention, the viral video by Islamabad-based Dananeer in 2021, took Pakistani social media by storm, and dozens of people put their own spin on it, including celebs like Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Earlier this month, ‘Pawri girl’ marked a year of her video going viral across social media platforms, sharing a 73-second video, with sights of notable faces like Mahira Khan, Hassan Ali, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and a number of distinguished influencers of the country.

The latest video was captioned with ‘#Pawrijarihai’ (Party is still on).

Comments