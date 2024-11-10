Baba Siddique murder case: Suspected shooter Shiv Kumar arrested

Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested Shiv Kumar, suspected of shooting NCP leader Baba Siddique on October 12 outside his office in Bandra.

According to Indian media outlets, the prime suspect in the case was on the run and attempted to flee to Nepal when he was nabbed in Uttar Pradesh.

According to local officials, Shiv Kumar was arrested in a joint operation of the UP Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The accused fired six shots at Baba Siddique, three of which struck the NCP leader.

According to reports, a total of three shooters were involved in Baba Siddique’s killing, all of whom have now been arrested.

Shiv Kumar has become the 23rd suspect arrested in the politician’s murder case so far.

According to Mumbai police, the suspected shooter admitted to being associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang during interrogation.

In his statement to the police, Shiv Kumar revealed that Baba Siddique was killed on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi.

Earlier, officials said that Anmol kept in touch with the suspected shooters before the NCP leader was shot dead.

Mumbai police said that Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother also shared photos of Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, with the shooters.

It is to be noted that Baba Siddique, famous for hosting Iftar dinners every year, sustained bullet injuries in his chest. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 65-year-old NCP leader was a prominent Muslim political figure in Maharashtra who held positions as minister for Labor, FDA, and Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies.

The slain politician was known for his close ties with the Bollywood actors including Salman Khan who visited the Lilavati Hospital where Siddique was brought after he was shot.