Baba Siddique killing: Details emerge about suspects’ plan

Mumbai police have revealed new details about the murder plot of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot dead in Bandra on the occasion of Dussehra.

As many as three suspects carried out the assassination of the politician, who was a close friend of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Indian media outlets reported.

Citing local police officials, Indian media reported that a suspect identified as Shiv Kumar Gautam fired shots at Baba Siddiqui while he was bursting crackers outside his office on October 11.

According to police, the other two accused identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh and Dharam Rajesh Kashyap were arrested, Shiv Kumar remains at large while the fourth suspect who provided logistical support to the three suspects is yet to be identified.

A Mumbai police official said that the suspects were carrying pepper spray which they intended to use on Baba Siddique before shooting him.

However, Shiv Kumar changed the plan and fired shots at the NCP leader before the others could use the spray on him.

It is to be noted that Baba Siddique, famous for hosting Iftar dinners every year, sustained bullet injuries in his chest as three rounds were fired. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baba Siddique, 65, was a prominent Muslim political figure in Maharashtra who held positions as minister for Labor, FDA, and Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies.

The slain politician was known for his close ties with the Bollywood actors including Salman Khan who visited the Lilavati Hospital where Siddique was brought after he was shot.

Indian media outlets reported that Salman Khan could not sleep and was devastated after receiving the news about Baba Siddique’s killing.

“Salman Khan is devastated and in a lot of pain after losing his very dear friend Baba Siddique,” Indian media outlets quoted a source as saying.