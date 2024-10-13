Salman Khan ‘devastated’ after ‘dear friend’ Baba Siddique’s killing

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been left devastated after his friend NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead.

Siddique, famous for hosting Iftar dinners every year, sustained bullet injuries in his chest as three rounds were fired. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The “Wanted” actor rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where Siddique was brought after he was shot in Mumbai a day earlier.

Indian media outlets, while quoting a source close to the Bollywood star, reported that Salman Khan could not sleep and was devastated after receiving the news about Baba Siddique’s killing.

“Salman Khan is devastated and in a lot of pain after losing his very dear friend Baba Siddique,” as per the source.

According to the source, the slain politician was not just a friend, but also like a family to him.

“Bhai [Salman] has been on the phone checking on the funeral arrangements and every other detail. He has cancelled all his personal meetings for the next few days as well,” the source said.

It is to be noted that a Facebook post by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member claimed responsibility of the killing.

According to the post, the politician was killed because of his association with Salman Khan and underworld figures.

Following the killing of Baba Siddique, security outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai has been heightened as additional security personnel have been stationed outside Galaxy Apartments.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Khan family has requested the Bollywood star’s friends to not visit him at the moment.

Baba Siddique, 65, was a prominent Muslim political figure in Maharashtra who held positions as minister for Labor, FDA, and Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies.

The NCP leader was more well-known for his socialite persona and lavish annual iftar parties than for his political career.