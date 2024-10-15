Baba Siddique’s shooter terms himself ‘gangster’ on Instagram

Shiv Kumar Gautam, an absconding suspect of politician Baba Siddique’s murder, had been proudly flaunting his ‘gangster’ status on social site Instagram.

In an Instagram post by Shiv Kumar Gautam, from July 24, which sees the murder suspect standing by a motorcycle, he had captioned, “Yaar tera gangster hai jaani (your friend is a gangster),” whereas, in a post before, shared on 8th of the same month, “Sharif baap hai, hum nahin (my father is an honourable man, not me).”

Moreover, Gautam, who hails from the Gandara village of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, also posted a brief video of the Mumbai skyline in May, with ‘K.G.F’ dialogue, “Powerful people make places powerful,” in the background.

His last post was on August 4.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gautam is one of the three shooters, who opened fire at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former lawmaker Baba Siddique, 66, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office, in Kher Nagar, Bandra, on Saturday,

According to the details, the attackers first targeted the police constable guarding the veteran politician and threw chilli powder at him, before opening fire on Siddique.

He was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead, as confirmed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

As per Indian media, the police have made three arrests so far in connection with the high-profile killing, including two of the shooters, Uttar Pradesh resident Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap and a Haryana native Gurmail Baljit Singh.

According to the details, Kashyap and Gautam were enlisted by brothers Pravin and Shubham Lonkar to carry out the attack on the politician, whereas, the former also gave shelter to both the arrested accused in Pune.

On Sunday, Mumbai Police arrested Pravin Lonkar, a ‘co-conspirator’ of Siddique’s murder, from Pune, and is on the lookout for his brother Shubham, who posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for the murder.

The police are also on the lookout for Gautam, who reportedly reached Kurla station via a rickshaw, after the attack in Bandra. He then took a train to the Panvel station and left the state from there via an express train.

According to Gandara village locals, Gautam had no criminal history and had gone to work at a scrap shop in Pune.