Babar Awan laments opposition’s non-cooperation over legislation

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has lamented the opposition’s non-cooperation over legislation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to the journalists in Islamabad today, Babar Awan reiterated that i-voting aims to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and electoral reforms are meant for making the poll process transparent.

The adviser said that the federal government has never rejected to hold consultations regarding the legislation. The government had also held consultations regarding the FATF, said Awan, adding that the concerned committee made contacts regarding the legislation.

Babar Awan said that the joint session of the parliament was postponed for a few days but not for years. The government is ready to build consensus, he added.

“We want legislation regarding the i-voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs) while the third law was about the international court’s decision related to Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

He said that the present government approved the bill of Hyderabad Technical Institute which was not approved by the Upper House. He added that the government is going to introduce the bill in the upcoming joint session.

Awan further detailed that the government is willing to bring a law for relaxing the internal loans besides finalising legislation regarding children of the female inmates, as well as the laws in the favour of women.

Yesterday, the joint session of Parliament summoned to pass the electoral reforms and various other bills had been postponed.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the government has decided to postpone the joint sitting of Parliament in order to build consensus on electoral reforms.

“Electoral reforms is a matter of country’s future and the government is trying to reach a consensus on these issues,” he said, adding that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has been tasked to contact opposition in order to bring a unanimous electoral reform bill.

