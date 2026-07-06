Babar Azam backs young Pakistan ahead of Windies, England tours

Babar said Pakistan have a young squad, including several performers from domestic cricket and stressed the importance of backing players during difficult phases.

“This is a young team with some of the best performers from domestic cricket. As a senior player and captain, my job is to take performances from them, keep them relaxed and back them in difficult times. International cricket is a pressure game, so I try to take pressure off the youngsters by speaking to them on and off the field.”

Pakistan captain said his main focus areas for the team would be discipline, fitness and performance.

“My main focus is on three things: discipline, fitness and performance. These will matter a lot for me as captain and for the team going forward. Whenever I get the opportunity to lead, I always try to back the players, but I will not compromise on these three things.”

Speaking about the recently held NCA Red-Ball Camp, Babar said the camp was important for the players and the team as a whole, especially with Test cricket in mind.

“This camp was very important for us as a team, as players and as a group. In Test cricket, we felt that we were lagging behind in fitness at times, whether in batting, bowling or fielding. In this camp, our focus was fitness, fielding and patience. Training in tough conditions helps players become stronger and prepares them better for match pressure.”

Babar said the team management had worked with players on handling pressure situations and responding to different match scenarios.

“We discussed how to handle pressure in a match, how to come out of tough situations and how to counterattack when the opposition has plans for you. Coaches spoke to the players and as a senior player, I also try to share my experience with them.”

Looking ahead to the tours of West Indies and England, Babar said Pakistan had prepared keeping expected conditions in mind.

“We prepared according to the conditions we expect in the West Indies and England. The West Indies tour will be challenging, but we have prepared for it. In England, many of our players have county experience and understand the conditions, which will help us.”

Babar also spoke about his batting approach, saying he always tries to play according to the team’s requirement.

“Whenever I go out to bat, I do not think only about myself. I think about the responsibility and what the team requires from me. If the team needs me to play quickly in a Test match, I do that. If the situation requires defensive batting, I play that way. My focus is always on what is best for the team.”

On outside noise and criticism, Babar said players listen to constructive feedback but try to ignore negativity.

“Everyone has their own point of view and we cannot change that. We listen to good things and if something is useful, we try to apply it. Otherwise, we try to ignore the negative things.”

For young cricketers aspiring to play for Pakistan, Babar said:

“My message is simple, believe in yourself and keep working hard. You will not get results in a week or a month, but routines matter. The more you follow your routines and keep improving your game, the better it will be for you.”

Babar also urged fans to continue supporting the team, especially as a young group prepares for challenging assignments.

“The expectations of fans are always high and we know they want Pakistan to perform well in every match. Sometimes as a team, you execute your plans and sometimes you do not get the desired results. That is the beauty of the game, you learn from both winning and losing. We expect the fans to support us and we will try our best to meet their expectations.”