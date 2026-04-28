Babar Azam breaks multiple records with century against United

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam shattered multiple records with a century against Islamabad United during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Qualifier at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

The right-hander remained instrumental in propelling the team’s total to 221 at the end of 20 overs.

Babar scored 103 from 59 balls, smashing 12 fours and four sixes to register his second century of the season. With this knock, he joined Usman Khan as the only other batter to have four centuries to their name in the tournament.

Most Centuries in PSL

Usman Khan — Matches: 35 | Centuries: 4

Babar Azam — Matches: 110 | Centuries: 4

Kamran Akmal — Matches: 75 | Centuries: 3

Rilee Rossouw — Matches: 104 | Centuries: 3

Fakhar Zaman — Matches: 105 | Centuries: 3

Moreover, he also became only the second batter after Usman Khan to hit two tons in a single PSL season. Usman achieved the feat in the 2024 edition.

Most Centuries In a Single Edition of PSL

Usman Khan — 2 in 2024

Babar Azam — 2 in 2026

In addition to this, Babar also became the first batter to amass 500 runs in a single PSL edition for the fourth time.

He has now crossed the 500 run mark on four occasions — 2021, 2023,2024,2026

Before heading into the fixture, the right-hander had amassed 485 runs in 10 innings.

Most Runs in a PSL Season

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) – 588* runs in 2026

Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) – 588 runs in 2022

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) – 569 runs in 2024

Babar Azam (Karachi Kings) – 554 runs in 2021

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) – 550 runs in 2023

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) – 546 runs in 2022

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) – 522 runs* in 2026

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) – 522 runs in 2023

Kusal Mendis (Peshawar Zalmi) – 502* runs in 2026

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) – 500 runs in 2021

The record for most runs in a single edition belongs to Fakhar Zaman — 588 runs in 2022. Babar Azam could now surpass that tally with up to two matches remaining if Zalmi lose the Qualifier and play the eliminator, or progress to the final.