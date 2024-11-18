Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record in third Australia T20I

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday pipped India’s Virat Kohli to become the second-highest run-getter in the T20I format.

The star batter achieved the milestone during his knock in the third PAK v AUS T20I at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Babar Azam scored 41 runs in the game which Pakistan lost by seven wickets.

With his knock in the third PAK v AUS game, the former Pakistan captain now has 4,192 runs to his name in the shorter format, while Virat Kohli has amassed 4,188 runs before his retirement after the T20World Cup 2024.

Babar Azam needs 40 runs more to surpass India’s Rohit Sharma who sits at the top, having scored 4,231 runs.

It is worth mentioning here that the former Pakistan captain continues to play for Pakistan in the T20Is, while both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the format after they helped win their team lift the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan is only the second Pakistan batter to occupy a spot in the list for 10 batters with the most runs in the format.

Most runs in T20Is

Rohit Sharma: 4,231

4,231 Babar Azam: 4,192

4,192 Virat Kohli: 4,188

4,188 Paul Stirling: 3,655

Talking about the third and final PAK v AUS T20I, Marcus Stoinis’s heroics helped Australia complete a clean sweep against Pakistan in the three-match series.

Pakistan opted to bat first and were bundled for 117 as Babar Azam remained the highest run-getter for the visitors.

Chasing a modest target of 118, Stoinis powered Australia to chase the total in 11.2 overs at the loss of three wickets.