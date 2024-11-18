Rizwan, Naseem ‘dropped’ as Pakistan unveil playing XI against Australia 

HOBART: Pakistan has unveiled its playing XI for the third and final T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, ARY News reported.

Ahead of the final T20I, Pakistan has dropped its key players including the skipper Muhammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah.

In the absence of Rizwan, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha who was named vice-captain of the team will lead the men in green in the final clash whereas Haseebullah and Jahandad Khan will replace Rizwan and Pakistan’s star pacer Naseem Shah.

The third and final T20I between Pakistan and Australia will start at at 1:00 PM PST (7 PM AEST), at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart today.

The key changes in the team came after Australia thumped Pakistan in the second T20I and attained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australia opted to go with an unchanged side, that defeated Pakistan in the rain-effect first T20I in Brisbane. Meanwhile, Pakistan replaced Haseebullah Khan with left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan, lost the first PAK v AUS game after pacers and batter Glenn Maxwell led Australia to a commanding victory over the visitors in the rain-affected first T20I at The Gabba.

It is worth noting here that the Greenshirts thrashed Australia in the third and final ODI to secure their first series victory Down Under since 2002.