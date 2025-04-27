Karachi Kings’ pacer Fawad Ali becomes fastest bowler of PSL 10

Karachi Kings’ emerging fast bowler Fawad Ali has become the quickest bowler of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The speedster, who was first identified during the Karachi Kings Talent Hunt Program in Swat Valley in 2023, bowled a 149.75 kmph delivery to Mohammad Rizwan during the Karachi Kings clash against Multan Sultans.

His first T20 wicket came during the side’s game against Quetta Gladiators when he dismissed Hasan Nawaz for 35.

Having played three matches in the ongoing PSL 10, the Karachi Kings pacer has not conceded a single six in the tournament.

It is worth noting here that the rising star was also part of the Karachi Kings squad last season as a replacement for Tim Seifert, who was unavailable due to national team commitments.

Following his consistent progress, Fawad was formally drafted into the team’s Emerging Category during the PSL 10 Players Draft held in January.

Read more: Fawad Ali reflects on debut and journey from talent hunt to PSL

Fawad Ali made his PSL debut on April 12 against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

In an earlier interview, the emerging fast bowler opened up on Karachi Kings’ role in his cricket career.

“It felt amazing that Karachi Kings organised trials in our area. We don’t have structured cricket like that in Swat. When they came, it felt like something truly different was happening. I gave the trials and Alhamdulillah, I topped them,” he said.