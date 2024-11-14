Babar Azam breaks two records for Pakistan in first Australia T20I

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke two records for Pakistan in the first PAK v AUS T20I on Thursday in Brisbane.

The star batter surpassed all-rounder Shoaib Malik to become the most capped T20I player for Pakistan.

The first T20I against Australia was Babar Azam’s 124th for Pakistan, breaking the record held by Malik with 123 appearances for the Greenshirts.

Most T20Is Played for Pakistan:

Babar Azam: 124

Shoaib Malik: 123

Mohammad Hafeez: 119

Shadab Khan: 104

The star Pakistan batter also surpassed Fakhar Zaman’s record to become the player with the most catches in T20I cricket for the national team.

Babar has taken 52 catches throughout his T20I career, surpassing Fakhar Zaman, who had previously held the record with 50 catches.

Most Catches for Pakistan in T20Is:

Babar Azam – 52 catches

Fakhar Zaman – 50 catches

Shoaib Malik – 50 catches

Umar Akmal – 39 catches

Shadab Khan – 36 catches

Pakistan, however, lost the first PAK v AUS game after pacers and batter Glenn Maxwell led Australia to a commanding victory over the visitors in the rain-affected first T20I at The Gabba.

While chasing a massive 94-run target in seven overs, Pakistan managed 64-9, losing by a margin of 29 runs. The game was reduced to seven overs due to the rain and thunderstorms.

The visitors had a horrible start to the run-chase as they lost six wickets in 3.2 overs with only 24 runs on the board. None of the top six batters managed to reach the double figures.

It is worth noting here that the Greenshirts thrashed Australia in the third and final ODI to secure their first series victory Down Under since 2002.

Pakistan’s momentum in the third PAK v AUS ODI came from a nine-wicket win in Adelaide on Friday after they faced a defeat in the tight series opener on November 4.