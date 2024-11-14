Pakistan opt to bowl first in rain-affected T20I against Australia

BRISBANE: The highly-anticipated first T20I between Pakistan and Australia in Brisbane has been shortened to just 7 overs per side due to rain, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl against Australia in the first T20 match after it was delayed due to inclement weather.

The rain disrupted the scheduled toss, left the cricket fans in wait right before the start of first T2I.

Pakistan, led by newly-appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan, is looking to continue its winning momentum after securing a historic ODI series victory against Australia.

Also read: Pakistan write history with ODI series win against Australia after 22 years

The Green Shirts made a stunning comeback in the ODI series, winning 2-1 after losing the first match. They now aim to create history by defeating Australia in the T20I series.

However, the hosts, under stand-in captain Josh Inglis, will try to rebound despite missing key players, who are resting for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Squads for Pakistan-Australia T20I series

Australia: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Philippe, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.